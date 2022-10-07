Rams teammate defends Bobby Wagner for tackling activist

A Los Angeles Rams player defended teammate Bobby Wagner for his actions against an activist who had run onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

An activist ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game on Monday night. The man was holding a pink smoke bomb and running near the Rams’ sideline. The man had eluded security workers who were chasing him, so Wagner and Rams teammate Takk McKinley tackled the fan. Wagner didn’t hold back when tackling the fan (video here).

On Tuesday, we learned that the fan had filed a police report against Wagner.

I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives. — Greg Gaines (@GregGaines99) October 5, 2022

Greg Gaines, a defensive lineman, responded to the absurdity of the trespassing activist claiming he was a victim of a crime.

Gaines contended that Wagner’s move was heroic.

“I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives,” Gaines wrote on Twitter.

Gaines is right.

Those on the field have no idea what the person’s intentions were. The person was causing a disturbance and running on the field of play. He was also carrying something that was letting smoke into the air, plus he was eluding security. Who knows what his intentions were?