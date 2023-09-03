Randall Cobb punished for illegal block that concussed Giants player

Randall Cobb dished out a damaging block on New York Giants safety Bobby McCain last Saturday. The NFL made sure to return the favor, dealing a hit against the New York Jets wide receiver’s wallet.

Cobb was reportedly fined $13,889 for his illegal blindside block against McCain during the Jets-Giants preseason finale on August 26. McCain was forced to enter concussion protocol after the hit.

The NFL fined #Jets WR Randall Cobb $13,889 for unnecessary roughness – an illegal blindside block on #Giants DB Bobby McCain in last week’s preseason finale. McCain entered concussion protocol. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2023

Cobb dealt a helmet-to-helmet blow against McCain, who appeared fully focused on Jets ball carrier Tyler Conklin.

This was a huge block by Randall Cobb on Bobby McCain, but, got flagged. pic.twitter.com/fGcJQEJAps — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

The controversial block received even greater attention when it appeared on “Hard Knocks.” Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was shown making a lighthearted joke at Cobb’s expense for the hit. The moment was one that drew the ire of at least one Giants player.

From Hard Knocks: After #Jets Randall Cobb laid the massive blindside block on a #Giants defender, Aaron Rodgers said in the huddle: "Cobbi lost all his f—ing training camp money." "What are you doing bro? This ain't 2014!"😂 (🎥 @jetfella)pic.twitter.com/sUOcpESXYo https://t.co/v4vaqpR5ao — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023

Cobb signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Jets in May that included a $250,000 signing bonus. The 13-year NFL veteran should be able to take the fine without much issue.