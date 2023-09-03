 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 2, 2023

Randall Cobb punished for illegal block that concussed Giants player

September 2, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Randall Cobb hits Bobby McCain during Jets-Giants preseason finale

Randall Cobb dished out a damaging block on New York Giants safety Bobby McCain last Saturday. The NFL made sure to return the favor, dealing a hit against the New York Jets wide receiver’s wallet.

Cobb was reportedly fined $13,889 for his illegal blindside block against McCain during the Jets-Giants preseason finale on August 26. McCain was forced to enter concussion protocol after the hit.

Cobb dealt a helmet-to-helmet blow against McCain, who appeared fully focused on Jets ball carrier Tyler Conklin.

The controversial block received even greater attention when it appeared on “Hard Knocks.” Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was shown making a lighthearted joke at Cobb’s expense for the hit. The moment was one that drew the ire of at least one Giants player.

Cobb signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Jets in May that included a $250,000 signing bonus. The 13-year NFL veteran should be able to take the fine without much issue.

Article Tags

Bobby McCainNew York GiantsNew York JetsRandall Cobb
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus