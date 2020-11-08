Randy Moss reached out to Michael Thomas to offer advice

Michael Thomas is navigating his way through a surprisingly tough season, and Randy Moss is offering the New Orleans Saints star some assistance.

Thomas has not played since Week 1 due to ankle and hamstring injuries, but he is expected to be active for Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Moss reached out to Thomas recently to offer advice on how to bounce back strong and navigate the second half of the season.

Moss missed very few games during his career due to injury, so his advice probably had more to do with the disciplinary issues Thomas has had this season. Thomas was set to return for the Saints in Week 5 but was held out following an altercation with a teammate in practice. Not long after that, reports surfaced that New Orleans was considering trading Thomas.

Thomas has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted this week that there are still some lingering issues among Thomas and his teammates because of the practice altercation.

Moss is one of the greatest receivers of all time, but he was also dogged by character concerns for much of his career. He should be able to offer Thomas some valuable tips on how to avoid developing that same type of reputation.