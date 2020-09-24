Randy Moss passed on chance to win Super Bowl ring with Seahawks

Randy Moss is easily among the most talented former NFL players to have never won a Super Bowl. He came painfully close with the New England Patriots, and apparently he had a real shot at capturing a ring long after that as well.

During an appearance on Russell Wilson’s “DangerTalk” podcast, Moss made a surprising revelation about the Seattle Seahawks trying to sign him back in 2013. The Hall of Famer said Seahawks GM John Schneider called him and tried to sign him after Percy Harvin got injured.

“I had an opportunity. Schneider tried to bring me off the rack,” Moss said. “Percy just got hurt. I get a call. I’m working for FOX. I’m working out, but I’m not training. I stopped training three weeks prior because I said, you know what, I’m gonna keep training because if a team would want to pick me up going into the playoffs, I’d at least honor that. He called me and said, ‘Percy got hurt, the guys would be ecstatic if you came into the locker room…'”

Because he was only working out but had stopped formal football training, Moss felt it would be a disservice to the Seahawks to accept the offer. Of course, Wilson disagreed.

“The passion and love that I have for the game and that I have for my teammates, I did not want to come in knowing that I wasn’t ready, no matter what my role would have been,” Moss said. “As much as I would want to have a Super Bowl ring, I wasn’t chasing one.”

That was the season the Seahawks thrashed the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl. Their defense was an absolute force, so they probably still would have won it all even with Moss in less-than-perfect shape. You have to admire Moss not wanting to back into a Super Bowl ring that way, though.

Moss is now 43, but that hasn’t stopped one of his favorite former teammates from recruiting him. You can hear Moss’ full comments from Wilson’s podcast below: