Rashee Rice’s attorney issues statement addressing car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has finally addressed the car accident that he was connected to over the weekend.

Rice issued a brief statement on Monday through his attorney, Royce West. The statement said that Rice is cooperating with local authorities and that his thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by the crash.

“On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday,” the statement read. “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comment can be directed to his attorney Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP.”

Police in Dallas, Texas, told the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that they were searching for Rice after a vehicle that was believed to be registered or leased to the 23-year-old was involved in a crash on the North Central Expressway at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. While Rice has not appeared in jail records and it is unclear if he is facing charges, police say he is the suspected driver of one of two speeding cars — a Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette — that caused a collision involving six vehicles.

A Dallas police spokesperson said the Lamborghini and Corvette were speeding in the far left line and lost control of their vehicles. A dashcam video that was released showed the crash, though it remains unclear if Rice was the driver of one of the cars.

The drivers of the Lamborghini and Corvette both left the scene. Two of the drivers of the other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.