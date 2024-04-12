Mugshot of Rashee Rice goes viral as Chiefs WR turns himself in

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered himself to police Thursday for his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas last month.

Rice, 23, is facing eight charges in total for aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rice reportedly turned himself into the custody of the Glenn Heights Police Department, which is 20 minutes south of Dallas, Texas. The total bond set for Rice amounted to $40,000, according to online records accessed by Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star.

Rice’s mugshot has since spread on social media.

#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has turned himself in to police in Dallas. His mugshot, via @FOX4: pic.twitter.com/3yV0n8vn0W — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2024

Reports indicated that Rice was taken to nearby DeSoto Jail and has since been released on bond.

I'm told #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has posted bond and is already released from Glenn Heights Jail of the Dallas, TX greater-area, per source. Rice now awaits the remainder of his legal process, as well as potential discipline from the NFL and/or Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/uqCH01erI0 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 12, 2024

Rice crashed into the center median wall of a Dallas highway on March 31. He was driving a leased Lamborghini Urus and was allegedly racing his friend, who was driving a Corvette owned by Rice. Rice’s collision into the median wall started a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles and left four people injured. More details on the crash can be found here.

The identity of Rice’s friend has since been revealed.

Rice turned into one of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable targets last season. The rookie receiver finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns, and added 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games.