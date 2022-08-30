Ravens adding notable running back

The Baltimore Ravens were The Ghosts of Running Backs Past last season, littered with the shells of former stars like Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. But fortunately, it is looking a bit more promising in their backfield this time around.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that veteran running back Kenyan Drake is expected to sign with the Ravens after meeting with them earlier this week. The 28-year-old was just released by the Las Vegas Raiders seven days prior in a surprising decision.

While Baltimore is getting healthier at running back, starter JK Dobbins is still uncertain for Week 1 after the ACL tear that cost him all of last season. Backup Gus Edwards is also set to miss at least the first four games of the year after being placed on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to recover from his own torn ACL.

The former University of Alabama star Drake had recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons before his 2021 campaign with the Raiders was cut short by a broken ankle. He looks close to full strength now though and becomes the latest interesting offensive signing by the Ravens.