Ravens player takes shot at Josh Allen’s MVP candidacy

Baltimore Ravens players are going to bat for quarterback Lamar Jackson as the MVP debate heats up.

Ravens backup tight end Charlie Kolar took a shot at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on X Sunday as the debate intensifies. Kolar shared a graphic comparing Jackson’s stats with Allen, and eagerly pointed out that Jackson is statistically ahead of Allen in many meaningful categories.

“I’m not a math genius but one guy seems to be leading in all categories except QB sneaks,” Kolar wrote.

— Charlie Kolar (@charliekolar_) December 30, 2024

Some of Allen’s detractors have embraced the claim that Allen’s touchdown numbers are inflated because of his high number of quarterback sneaks at the goal line. Allen picked up his 12th rushing touchdown of the season Sunday to go with two passing touchdowns. By contrast, Jackson has 39 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores.

Allen had become the presumptive favorite for the award in recent weeks, but things seem to have narrowed again after Jackson helped author convincing wins over Pittsburgh and Houston in consecutive weeks. Jackson already has two MVP awards to his names, including one in 2023, while Allen has never won the award.

One could author a strong argument for either player to win the award. Obviously, Jackson’s teammates are going to push for their guy, and they will embrace any argument they need to.