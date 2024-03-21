Report: Ravens eyeing former Derrick Henry Titans teammate

An old chum may be joining Derrick Henry’s transition team in Baltimore.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that veteran receiver Josh Reynolds is on his way to Baltimore for a visit with the Ravens on Friday. Reynolds is a free agent after spending the last two full seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Reynolds has seven seasons of NFL experience under his belt. He also briefly played on the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 campaign. Reynolds was teammates there with former NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, who just agreed to join the Ravens in free agency.

On his own merits, Reynolds would certainly be worth the flier. He came down with 40 catches for 608 yards and five TDs over 13 appearances last season for the Lions. Reynolds is a strong route runner with good size and could end up replacing this notable wideout that Baltimore just released.