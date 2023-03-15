 Skip to main content
Report: Ravens have spoken with free agent QBs

March 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are taking an interesting approach to the free agent market as uncertainty lingers over the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens had discussions with both Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett before they ultimately signed elsewhere, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Ravens are looking for “flexibility” as the Jackson situation continues to unfold.

The Ravens have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning other teams can make him an offer that Baltimore would have the right to match. Thus far, there does not appear to be a great deal of interest from other teams in Jackson, perhaps because of one specific reason.

The Ravens could be doing their due diligence here and are trying to make sure they are not caught off-guard just in case Jackson does get an offer they cannot match. The quarterback market is moving quickly, however, so they might not have the opportunity to bring in a veteran even if they want to.

