 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 11, 2024

Ravens share huge news on Kyle Hamilton after injury scare

August 11, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
Kyle Hamilton in a Ravens uniform with his helmet off

Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) watches the game against the Washington Commanders from the sidelines during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens appear to have avoided a potential worst-case scenario with star safety Kyle Hamilton.

On Sunday, the All-Pro defender went down with an injury late into the Ravens’ practice. Hamilton was slow to get up after holding onto his left leg.

The 23-year-old was able to exit the field on his own power but had a noticeable limp as he walked toward the indoor facility.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Hamilton after practice. The veteran coach assured reporters that the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious.

“It looks stable, it looks good,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously we’ll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure. But first indications are that he’s fine.”

Hamilton was one of the linchpins of the Ravens’ vaunted defense from last season. He was named 1st-team All-Pro after recording 4 interceptions, 3.0 sacks, and 81 combined tackles.

The third-year pro’s tackle tally was third on the team behind fellow Pro Bowlers Roquan Smith (158) and Patrick Queen (133).

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensKyle Hamilton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus