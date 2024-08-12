Ravens share huge news on Kyle Hamilton after injury scare

The Baltimore Ravens appear to have avoided a potential worst-case scenario with star safety Kyle Hamilton.

On Sunday, the All-Pro defender went down with an injury late into the Ravens’ practice. Hamilton was slow to get up after holding onto his left leg.

The 23-year-old was able to exit the field on his own power but had a noticeable limp as he walked toward the indoor facility.

Scary moment late in Ravens practice . All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton went down with what appeared to be left leg injury. Hamilton was down for a bit before limping off. Ultimately walked back to locker room with a bit of a limp. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 11, 2024

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Hamilton after practice. The veteran coach assured reporters that the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious.

“It looks stable, it looks good,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously we’ll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure. But first indications are that he’s fine.”

“Looks stable, looks good.” Coach Harbaugh with an update on Kyle Hamilton pic.twitter.com/jffahoaa91 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2024

Hamilton was one of the linchpins of the Ravens’ vaunted defense from last season. He was named 1st-team All-Pro after recording 4 interceptions, 3.0 sacks, and 81 combined tackles.

The third-year pro’s tackle tally was third on the team behind fellow Pro Bowlers Roquan Smith (158) and Patrick Queen (133).