Ravens land defensive standout in trade with Titans

The Baltimore Ravens made a savvy move just before the NFL trade deadline.

Several reporters confirmed Monday that the Ravens have acquired edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick. The deal comes less than 24 hours before the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

The Ravens are sending the New York Jets’ 2026 fifth-rounder, with unspecified conditions that could net Tennessee a fourth-round pick from Baltimore instead, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade: Titans are sending edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones to the Ravens for a conditional 5th-round pick, per sources. pic.twitter.com/0DzCBPcJQJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

The Ravens have evidently been keeping tabs on Jones, who has been an absolute force for the Titans since Week 6. The hybrid defensive lineman has tallied all 4.5 of his sacks this season — tied for the team lead — and all nine of his quarterback hits over just the last four games.

With the Titans sporting a 1-8 record midway through the season, it makes sense that Tennessee would sell high on one of its breakout performers.

The move comes as the Ravens deal with a slew of injuries to their defensive line. D-lineman Broderick Washington, who has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, is set to have surgery that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Baltimore also has outside linebacker Tavius Robinson on the injury reserve list due to a lingering foot injury, while Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season with a neck injury.