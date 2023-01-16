Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey had funny response to sister’s tweet

The Baltimore Ravens lost Sunday’s AFC wild-card game because of Marlon Humphrey’s sister, at least according to Humphrey himself.

The Ravens cornerback hilariously called out his sister Breona on Twitter Monday after she tweeted that Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard is “kinda fine.” Humphrey did not appreciate the comment, blaming his “own flesh and blood” for the defeat.

See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood😑I want emancipation https://t.co/mvlFa8Znwb — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 16, 2023

That cuts deep for Humphrey, and understandably so. After all, it was Hubbard who was in many ways responsible for the game-changing play that led to the Ravens’ loss.

Humphrey had six tackles in the 24-17 defeat as Baltimore’s season came to an end. At least he is somewhat managing to keep a sense of humor about it, though he probably wishes Breona would have waited a few days to offer up her take.