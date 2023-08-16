Ravens will likely be without Pro Bowl player to start season

The Baltimore Ravens may be without one of their best players when the regular season begins.

Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey was scheduled to undergo a foot procedure on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. He is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, which means he will likely miss the first two games of the season.

Humphrey, 27, made his third Pro Bowl in six NFL seasons last year. The former Alabama star appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and had 71 total tackles, 3 interceptions and 3 sacks.

Humphrey’s season was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle in 2021, but he has been fairly durable overall.

Obviously, the Ravens will want to play it safe with Humphrey and make sure he is fully healthy before he returns.