Ravens headed for money dispute with Earl Thomas after release

The Baltimore Ravens released Earl Thomas on Sunday, and the way they described the transaction almost certainly indicates they are headed for a financial dispute with the star defensive back.

The Ravens issued a brief statement on Sunday that included some very specific language.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the team said.

Thomas is owed $10 million this season, and that statement lays the groundwork for the Ravens to void his guaranteed money. The 31-year-old is being released for conduct detrimental to the team after he got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday. Ravens team leaders were furious with Thomas over the situation and wanted him gone.

This is not the first time Thomas has gotten into it with a teammate, and there have likely been more incidents that never became public. Thomas tried to explain his side of what happened with Clark, but that obviously did not matter to teammates.

Thomas should not be a free agent for very long, as multiple teams are said to have interest in him.