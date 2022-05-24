 Skip to main content
Ravens sign former All-Pro cornerback

May 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Baltimore Ravens have added a reliable piece to their secondary.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year deal.

Fuller, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago Bears before playing a lone season for the Denver Broncos in 2021.

The Ravens had their cornerback depth tested last year when Marcus Peters went down with a torn ACL prior to the start of the season. Marlon Humphrey then suffered a torn pectoral muscle in December. Both are expected to be ready for the start of 2022, but those injuries likely inspired Baltimore to make bolstering their secondary a priority this offseason. They have done that by signing Fuller and safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

Fuller was one of the better free agents remaining. He recorded 51 tackles last season and has missed just one game in his entire NFL career. He should fit in nicely in Baltimore.

