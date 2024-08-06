Ravens sign another veteran weapon for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens continue to make additions less than one month now before they begin the regular season.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran wide receiver Russell Gage. The terms of the deal were not initially disclosed.

Gage is a five-year veteran who began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He had back-to-back seasons of 750-plus receiving yards for Atlanta from 2020-21 and then left to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2022 campaign. Gage posted 426 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season with the Bucs before suffering a torn patellar tendon that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.

Still only 28 years old, Gage is now getting his comeback opportunity with the Ravens. In free agency this offseason, Baltimore lost receivers Devin Duvernay, Odell Beckham, and Laquon Treadwell. That means that Gage should get some chances behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.