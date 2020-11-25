Ravens discipline coach who failed to report COVID symptoms

The Baltimore Ravens may have identified the source of their ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and have taken disciplinary action accordingly.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they disciplined an unnamed staffer for unspecified conduct relating to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the team. The type of discipline was not announced, nor were any further details.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Ravens disciplined an unnamed strength and conditioning coach for failing to report symptoms of COVID-19. The coach also failed to consistently wear a mask or a mandated tracking device. There is some belief that this individual may be the source of the outbreak that has led to seven players landing on the COVID/Reserve list.

The outbreak also led to the postponement of Baltimore’s scheduled Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh. That decision left Steelers players fuming on social media.

Pelissero notes that the Ravens are hopeful that this discipline could reduce any possible punishment from the NFL. The league has already made clear how seriously they take violations, and the Ravens will want to avoid their wrath.