Fans said the same thing after referee Bill Vinovich apologized to Josh Allen

January 12, 2025
by Larry Brown
Bill Vinovich points to his chest

Fans were saying the same thing after official Bill Vinovich apologized to Josh Allen on Sunday.

CBS showed a video clip of Vinovich talking to Allen on the sideline during the Wild Card round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Vinovich pointed to his chest during the exchange. The two then traded pats of each other, as if an apology had been offered and accepted.

It was believed that Vinovich was apologizing for missing a defensive holding call in the end zone.

Vinovich making nice with Allen was unusual to see, as it seemed to indicate possible favoritism to the biggest star who was playing in that game. It also led fans to comment on how crazy people would have gone had that been Patrick Mahomes instead.

The perception is that Mahomes and the Chiefs already receive favoritism from the officials.

People couldn’t believe that Vinovich had offered that apology and showed contrition towards Allen. The internet would have been unbearable had that been Mahomes.

Allen played like an MVP candidate in Buffalo’s 31-7 win over Denver. He went 20/26 for 272 yards with 2 touchdown passes. He also rushed 8 times for 46 yards.