Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown.

Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.

is the center not standing TWO YARDS PAST THE LINE TO GAIN on a 3rd & 6 pass or am I insane wtf I guess anything goes for Dallas NFL refs suck pic.twitter.com/jSK84p7QYU — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 27, 2021

How is Dallas’ center running a pass pattern with no flag? pic.twitter.com/rGCLCe6pX2 — Questionable to return (@AndyGlockner) December 27, 2021

The missed call was blatant enough that former official and current NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay pointed out the error while taking a bit of a shot at the officiating crew.

It was noted this week that this crew calls by far the fewest fouls over the last 8 years. There is a reason. Ineligible downfield was not called on this play. pic.twitter.com/L55Wb8L1VR — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 27, 2021

The Cowboys scored on the next play, extending their lead to 14-0.

Washington will be bitterly disappointed at this, as they could have potentially held the Cowboys to a field goal. Players would probably rather see a focus put on getting calls like this correct instead of the current fixation on taunting flags.