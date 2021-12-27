 Skip to main content
Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

December 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Cowboys missed call

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown.

Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.

The missed call was blatant enough that former official and current NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay pointed out the error while taking a bit of a shot at the officiating crew.

The Cowboys scored on the next play, extending their lead to 14-0.

Washington will be bitterly disappointed at this, as they could have potentially held the Cowboys to a field goal. Players would probably rather see a focus put on getting calls like this correct instead of the current fixation on taunting flags.

