Reggie Bullock rips NFL over Amari Cooper mask fine

The NFL fined Amari Cooper this week for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols while sitting courtside at an NBA game. At least one Dallas Mavericks player has the star wide receiver’s back.

Cooper, who is unvaccinated, was fined $14,650 by the NFL for not wearing a mask at the Mavericks’ game against the Golden State Warriors. Dallas forward Reggie Bullock took to Twitter to support Cooper after the news surfaced.

All he trying to do is SUPPORT THE SQUAD…smh 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 https://t.co/fmd3WURK4Y — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) January 14, 2022

Apparently the NFL was unhappy about more than just Cooper not wearing a mask. League officials want unvaccinated players to watch other sporting events from suites, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Also, Cooper isn’t allowed to watch a game courtside. The league wants unvaccinated players to watch games in a suite. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 13, 2022

Other NFL players have been fined a lot more than Cooper for COVID protocol violations. There’s a lot of hypocrisy with the league’s COVID rules, but the mask police are clearly still working overtime.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports