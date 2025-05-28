Reggie Wayne offers tearful tribute to Jim Irsay

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver and current coach Reggie Wayne offered a very emotional tribute to owner Jim Irsay when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Wayne, the Colts’ current wide receivers coach, broke down at the podium Wednesday when discussing what Irsay meant to him. He said he tried to make his wide receivers understand just how much Irsay cared about his players.

“I told the receivers, I said a lot of y’all don’t really know him,” Wayne said. “He would have done anything for anybody. He would’ve gave the clothes off his back. He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city. And it wasn’t just the players. He cared about the people in the building.

“I told them, ‘Y’all got homework to do, man. Read about him. Learn about him so you really know the type of person he was.'”

Reggie Wayne was very emotional talking about his friend, Colts owner Jim Irsay.



"He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city." pic.twitter.com/nwbrHbOY8g — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) May 28, 2025

Irsay died last week at the age of 65. His generosity was a common theme among those who paid tribute to him, and many other former Colts players spoke to how much he cared about his players.

Wayne spent his entire playing career with the Colts, so he came to know Irsay very well. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was part of the team’s win in Super Bowl XLI, and ranks second only to Marvin Harrison in virtually every career receiving stat in franchise history.