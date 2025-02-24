Matthew Stafford repeatedly linked to notable NFC team

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly not ruled out trading Matthew Stafford this offseason, and there is one team that seems to keep coming up as a potential suitor for the star quarterback.

A report on Friday claimed the Rams have given Stafford’s agent permission to speak with other teams about the 37-year-old’s trade value. That does not necessarily mean L.A. is planning to move on from Stafford, but it is a strong indication that they have not ruled it out.

One team that could have interest in Stafford is the New York Giants. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants inquired about Stafford’s availability prior to the trade deadline this past season.

October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his weekly column for The MMQB on Monday, Albert Breer listed four teams that have expressed interest in Stafford. The Giants are one of them along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

And that’s not all. One experienced NFL general manager (who chose to remain anonymous) recently predicted that Stafford will be traded to the Giants this offseason.

The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones when they benched him prior to Week 12 this year. They then waived the former first-round pick. Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings after clearing waivers.

Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle are the three quarterbacks remaining on New York’s roster. The Giants have the third overall pick in the draft, which means they would have to trade up to guarantee themselves a chance at landing either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Bringing in a veteran might be the Giants’ best option. Even if the Rams decided to trade Stafford, the big question would be whether New York or any other team would be interested in meeting the Rams’ high asking price.

Stafford has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract and is set to make just $23 million in 2025. He was solid this season and completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. Stafford led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

If Stafford and the Rams cannot agree to a restructure, Stafford will likely want a trade. Expect the Giants to be involved should the situation reach that point.