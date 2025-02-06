Matthew Stafford’s wife sends big warning to Rams

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly fired a warning shot at the Los Angeles Rams in a new episode of her podcast.

Kelly Stafford voiced concerns about the Rams’ plans to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason in a clip shared by her “The Morning After” podcast. She even went as far as to hint that Stafford could seek to leave the Rams if he feels they are not committed to trying to win.

“My husband wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation,” Kelly Stafford said. “I will say that trading away Cooper? I guess I’m confused, because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship. And I think if we go, we win. I have to be the dog in this situation. I want the respect for him that he deserves. Yes, I love the city of L.A. With that being said … I love an adventure.”

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2025

There is definitely some editing involved in the set of clips to heighten the drama, but the message being presented is quite clear. Kelly Stafford thinks a Kupp trade is a bad signal, and let the door open to her husband seeking to find a new team.

Kupp revealed publicly this week that the Rams have informed him of their plans to trade him. The reasons for that decision are pretty clear from an organizational standpoint, as he carries a cap hit of nearly $30 million for 2025 and has been limited to 33 games over the past three seasons due to various injuries. On the other hand, Kupp and Stafford have a very strong connection that was demonstrated when Kupp tallied 1,947 receiving yards in 2021.

Kelly Stafford has occasionally divulged a bit too much on her podcast, and this probably should not be taken as an exact representation of her husband’s view of things. Still, it is notable, and it will only fuel the rumors that Stafford could be a trade candidate this offseason.