Report reveals likelihood of Aaron Rodgers playing again in 2023

Aaron Rodgers has been saying for months that his goal is to play again this season despite suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1, but how likely is it to actually happen? A new report shed some light on that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that it is unlikely Rodgers will play another game in 2023. The Jets have until Dec. 20 to activate Rodgers after his injured reserve practice window was opened this week, but the quarterback still is not guaranteed to take a snap even if he is added to the 53-man roster.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers will not play if the Jets are out of playoff contention when the 39-year-old is cleared to return to game action. It is possible that he could be used as the emergency quarterback even if the Jets are not in the postseason hunt.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said last week that Rodgers wants to play again this season even if the Jets have no chance of making the playoffs, as the four-time MVP is determined to prove he can come back from an Achilles tear faster than any other NFL player. Rodgers made it seem like that is not his plan, however.

The Jets are 4-7 entering Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. There have been indications the earliest Rodgers would return is on Dec. 24, when New York hosts the Washington Commanders. The Jets would have to win all three of their games between now and then to have a shot at making the playoffs.

Though Rodgers has downplayed the risk of re-injuring himself if he returns this season, it would not make much sense for him to play in a no-stakes game. The priority for the Jets is making sure their most important player is fully healthy for 2024.