Report hints at Aaron Rodgers’ plans for 2024 season

Aaron Rodgers has a long recovery ahead of him after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Monday night, and some are wondering if we have seen the last of the star quarterback on an NFL field. The New York Jets are reportedly not expecting that to be the case.

With Rodgers out for the year, Jets front office executives held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the plan for the remainder of the season and going forward. According to Jourdan Rodrigue and Dianna Russini of The Athletic, there is a “strong belief” within the organization that Rodgers will be back with the Jets in 2024.

Rodgers had surgery on Wednesday that was performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. While recovery from a torn Achilles has historically taken 9-12 months, ElAttrache has performed a more modern technique on other athletes that allows the patient to begin physical activity much earlier in the rehab process. Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers had the procedure in 2021, and he returned to the field less than six months later.

It is unclear what type of procedure Rodgers had. Either way, he could potentially be recovered in time to take part in training camp next season if he chose to continue playing.

Rodgers said previously that he planned to play more than one season for the Jets. It would be understandable if he changed his mind after a serious injury, but it sounds like those who know him well are not expecting that to happen.