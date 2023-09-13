Jets coach addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement speculation

Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury just four snaps into his New York Jets career. With that reality setting in, some are beginning to confront the question of whether we will ever see Rodgers play again.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh weighed in on that question Wednesday. Saleh said he has not yet spoken to Rodgers about his future, and that the quarterback is “working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with” right now. However, Saleh predicted that Rodgers would want to come back for another NFL season.

“I’d be shocked if this the way he’s going to go out,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Saleh’s prediction makes sense. Rodgers was prepared to retire at the end of the 2022 season, but he would have been going out on his own terms. Being forced into retirement by a serious injury is something that no player wants to do if it can be avoided.

The Rodgers question will loom over the Jets for 2024. The quarterback had previously indicated that he did not see his commitment to the Jets as a one-year thing, though that was admittedly before his injury.