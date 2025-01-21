Report reveals Ben Johnson’s massive salary from Bears

Ben Johnson’s bank account is set to receive a huge boost once that first paycheck from the Chicago Bears kicks in.

On Monday, the Bears reportedly landed Johnson as the team’s next head coach. Johnson had been arguably the hottest name on the market before his commitment to Chicago.

Johnson reportedly won’t get to name his preferred general manager, nor is he expected to have much say regarding player personnel. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Johnson is slated to receive a massive salary of $13 million annually.

If the report holds true, Johnson would end up becoming the 7th-highest paid coach in the NFL. His salary would even place him higher than his former boss, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who makes $11 million per year.

The 38-year-old’s deal would be about $4 million per year higher than the contract then-first-year head coach Mike Macdonald got from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason.

Johnson spurned the Tom Brady-led Las Vegas Raiders, who were aggressive in their pursuit of the former Lions offensive coordinator. But while Johnson likely would have had more control over front office decisions with the Raiders, his quarterback situation in Las Vegas would have been a huge question mark.

The money the Bears offered surely did not hurt either.