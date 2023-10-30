Report reveals Cardinals’ stance on Kyler Murray trade

Kyler Murray is working his way back from a torn ACL, and there have been some questions about whether the Arizona Cardinals are planning to move on from him. If they are, it likely will not be until after the season.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that there may be teams interested in trading for Murray ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but the Cardinals are not shopping the quarterback.

While there are teams that could be interested in trading for Arizona QB Kyler Murray, I was told the organization is not shopping him.

Murray is expected to play for Arizona over the next few weeks. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 30, 2023

It is possible something could change if a team blows the Cardinals away with an offer, though that is unlikely to happen. Murray still has not played since he tore his ACL last December, so teams will probably want to see him back on the field before they think about taking on his huge contract.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has said Murray will not start before Week 10, meaning the former first overall pick will miss at least one more game.

The Cardinals fell to 1-7 on the year with their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They could very well end up with the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, which would put them in a position to draft a quarterback and explore trade possibilities for Murray. A recent report shed light on whether the Cardinals plan to do that.

Murray has five years and roughly $182 million remaining on the $230.5 million contract he signed prior to last season. Assuming the 26-year-old comes back healthy, he probably would draw plenty of trade interest from quarterback-needy teams.