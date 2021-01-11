Report: Dan Quinn likely to be named Cowboys defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new defensive coordinator after Mike Nolan lasted just one season with the team, and it sounds like they are close to hiring Dan Quinn.

Quinn, who was fired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons this season, met with the Cowboys virtually over the weekend. He is flying to Dallas for an in-person meeting on Monday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a deal could be finalized in the very near future.

While his last few seasons in Atlanta were a disappointment, Quinn landed the Falcons job because of his previous success as a defensive coach. He helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl with their famous “Legion of Boom” defense

Quinn led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second season as head coach, though they infamously blew a 28-3 lead in that game. Coughing up big leads became a theme with Quinn at the helm in Atlanta.

Quinn has drawn interest from at least two other teams, but he appears to be headed toward joining Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas.