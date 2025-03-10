Odell Beckham Jr. responds after being named in Diddy lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a defendant in an amended lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the free-agent wide receiver quickly issued a response to the allegations.

Beckham and comedian Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, were named in an amended lawsuit that was filed by a woman named Ashley Parham on March 7. Parham filed her initial lawsuit against Diddy last October, accusing the entertainment mogul of “violently gang raping” her in March 2018 at a home in Orinda, Calif.

In the amended lawsuit, which was obtained by Page Six, Parham claims Diddy instructed another man to violently rape her and that it has since been determined the man was Druski. Parham claims that she recalls some of the defendants “referring to another Defendant Doe as Cornelius” during the alleged rape. The new documents state that Parham has since learned that “Defendant Doe Cornelius who raped her was Defendant Odell.” Beckham’s full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) walks in the bench area during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the witnesses to the alleged rape said in the amended lawsuit that she heard Diddy and Beckham discussing a plan to have Parham return to New York with the former Pro Bowl wide receiver. Beckham was playing for the New York Giants at the time. The lawsuit states that the actions of Diddy, Beckham and Druski caused “‘physical injury” and “severe mental and emotional distress” to Parham.

Druski took to social media on Sunday night to deny the allegations. He said he was living with his mother at the time “without any connections to the entertainment industry.” Beckham replied to Druski’s post and also denied having any involvement in the alleged incident.

“Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts (sic) stupid,” Beckham wrote.

Beckham signed a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins last season and was sidelined with an injury to start the year. He appeared in 9 games and had 9 total receptions. The Dolphins waived the 32-year-old late in the season. Beckham was said to have drawn interest from contenders, but he never signed with a team.

Beckham had five 1,000-yard seasons in his first six years in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl each season from 2014-2016. Given his injury history, he may struggle to generate offers on the free-agent market.