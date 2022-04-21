Report hints at where Deebo Samuel may want to play

Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, and several reasons have been cited for why he wants to play for a new team. One of them may be that he misses home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Wednesday that one of the factors that led to Samuel’s decision to ask for a trade is that he “simply prefers to be closer to home — South Carolina, not out west in California.”

From Wednesday’s NFL Live: one of the central factors that could be driving Deebo Samuel’s desire to be traded away from San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/D83XEsQx41 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2022

Schefter noted that the 49ers chose Samuel, not the other way around. That is a strange point to make, considering that is how the NFL Draft works. Such is the nature of playing professional sports.

Samuel is from Inman, S.C., and played college ball at the University of South Carolina. It is unclear if he wants to play for a team that is close to home or just closer to home. None of the three closest teams to the state — the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars — are considered playoff contenders. If Samuel wants to play for a team with postseason aspirations, he may have to stray a bit further.

A lot has been made of Samuel seeking a new contract, but it sounds like he wants out of San Francisco even if the Niners are willing to pay him. There is at least one other significant reason Samuel would prefer to play elsewhere.