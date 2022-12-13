Report reveals how Mac Jones feels about Matt Patricia

There was some tension between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia during New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota in Week 13, but apparently there are no hard feelings.

Jones was seen complaining about the playcalling during the defeat. The Patriots quarterback wanted to throw the ball deep because he felt the short game wasn’t producing.

Ahead of the Week 14 “Monday Night Football” game between the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reporter Lisa Salters shared a follow-up report on the matter.

She talked with Jones during the week and shared what the quarterback said about his relationship with Patricia, who is in his first season as New England’s offensive coordinator.

“As for his relationship with Patricia, Jones told us, ‘I talk to Matty P. every day. Sometimes it’s at 4 in the morning. Sometimes it’s 8 at night. I have no problem with Matty P.’ Jones said it’s all about being on the same page and that he and his new playcaller had a lot of conversations about that this week. Conversations he said they need to have,” Salters reported.

“While he said there have definitely been growing pains this season, Jones said, ‘now it feels like a good time to turn the corner.'”

Salters said that Jones’ complaint about the offense last week fired up the team.

The Patriots’ offense has been an issue of question ever since the preseason. Bill Belichick never hired an experienced offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels, who left to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. Patricia and Joe Judge were seemingly in a tryout for the spot, with Patricia winning out. The results have not been favorable as the Pats are 19th in the league in points scored per game and 24th in yards.