Report: Bills in talks with former No. 2 overall draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are in talks with a former No. overall draft pick.

The Bills are talking with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky about a potential return as their backup, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. The quarterback can sign at any time since the Steelers released him last month.

Bills and former backup QB Mitchell Trubisky in talks to reunite, source tells me. Steelers released him, so he's free to sign now. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) March 6, 2024

Trubisky spent the 2021 season in a similar role and won a lot of praise for his work backing up Josh Allen. At the time, he was so well-regarded that he was expected to land a chance to start. His tenure with the Steelers went poorly, however, and he wound up going 2-5 in just seven starts over two seasons.

At this point, Trubisky’s future is probably as a steady veteran backup. Going back to the Bills, where he gained that reputation, is a smart play, and it should be a comfortable move for him.