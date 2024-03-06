 Skip to main content
Report: Bills in talks with former No. 2 overall draft pick

March 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bills field logo

Nov 3, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of the Buffalo Bills logo at New Era Field prior to the game against the Washington Redskins. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are in talks with a former No. overall draft pick.

The Bills are talking with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky about a potential return as their backup, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. The quarterback can sign at any time since the Steelers released him last month.

Trubisky spent the 2021 season in a similar role and won a lot of praise for his work backing up Josh Allen. At the time, he was so well-regarded that he was expected to land a chance to start. His tenure with the Steelers went poorly, however, and he wound up going 2-5 in just seven starts over two seasons.

At this point, Trubisky’s future is probably as a steady veteran backup. Going back to the Bills, where he gained that reputation, is a smart play, and it should be a comfortable move for him.

