Report: NFL teams expect this outcome for Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will have a tough time keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on their roster after they select a quarterback with the third overall pick in this week’s draft, and rival teams don’t expect them to.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that there is a “very strong expectation” among NFL general managers that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo before or during the draft. Finding a suitor may be difficult with five quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first 15 picks, but it makes little sense for the Niners to keep Garoppolo given the situation.

After the 49ers made their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins last month, Shanahan said he would have to be “blown away” to trade Garoppolo. Reports indicated that the plan was for Garoppolo to enter the 2021 season as the team’s starter so the rookie had time to develop.

It does not sound like that is the case. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a strong hint about the team’s plans for Garoppolo on Monday, and let’s just say Garoppolo can’t be feeling confident in his future in San Francisco.

Garoppolo’s base salary for 2021 is more than $24 million. That certainly is not backup money. As for where he might end up, one team has seemed like the most obvious suitor all along.