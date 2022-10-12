Report discusses Panthers’ thoughts on Christian McCaffrey trade

Christian McCaffrey has been the subject of numerous trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule earlier this week, but it does not sound like there is going to be any type of fire sale.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Panthers have no plans to trade McCaffrey. They are not actively shopping the star running back and are not looking to strip down their roster, according to Howe.

There were rumors that the Buffalo Bills had reached out to the Panthers about McCaffrey, but multiple reports have now refuted that.

McCaffrey has three years left on his current contract. While he has had a tough time staying healthy, he remains the focal point of Carolina’s offense. Howe notes that the Panthers will likely listen to trade offers for McCaffrey, but it seems unlikely that any team is going to meet whatever the asking price would be.

McCaffrey, 26, has 324 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns this season. He also has 188 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.