Report: Patriots have interest in Leonard Fournette

The New England Patriots are reportedly interested in another high-profile reclamation project.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have interest in running back Leonard Fournette. It isn’t clear if they will act on it, or if the price will be right for them.

The Patriots have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, per source. We'll see if it leads to anything. The fourth overall pick from 2017 has been a free agent for about 24 hours. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 2, 2020

Bill Belichick has never shied away from players with bad off-field reputations. Fournette certainly fits that bill, as he really wore out his welcome in Jacksonville.

Between the likes of Sony Michel, James White, Lamar Miller, and Rex Burkhead, the Patriots have plenty of backs. Fournette, however, has been productive. He ran for 1,152 yards last season, though that was largely down to volume and he’s not really a factor in the passing game. Still, Belichick and the Patriots may bet on the talent and carve out a spot for him.