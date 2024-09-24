Report reveals how Dan Campbell’s home address was leaked

Dan Campbell revealed last week that he recently had to move out of his Detroit-area home after word got around that he lived there, and a new report has shed light on how that information was released.

In an interview with Crain’s Detroit Business that was published last Wednesday, Campbell shared that he and his wife Holly are selling their home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., after “people figured out where we lived when we lost.” The coach did not elaborate further.

Shortly after the story was published, FOX 2 in Detroit reported that Campbell was a victim of doxxing — or leaking personal information to the public — and that his family became the target of pranks and harassment. The family, which includes Dan and Holly’s two children, filed multiple reports with the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

According to a new report from Robert Snell of the Detroit News, Campbell’s previous home address was publicly leaked on Snapchat by one of his daughter’s classmates. The NFL Security Department determined through an investigation that a teenager shared the Campbell family’s address on the social media platform and wrote, “Dumb f– trying to go for it.” The post was shared after the Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 28, 2024.

Police reports from Bloomfield Township state that Dan and Holly contacted authorities after they became concerned for their daughter’s safety, as she remained home with her boyfriend and did not travel to San Francisco for the playoff game. Cars had reportedly approached the home after the loss, but Campbell’s daughter’s boyfriend sat in a car and flashed headlights at anyone who approached. No one tried to enter the property, according to an investigator.

While the student who leaked the address said he had re-posted it from a prior source, he admitted to school security officials that he and some friends drove to Campbell’s house the night of the NFC Championship Game, parked on the street, and were “yelling not nice things toward the house.”

Campbell’s 7,800-square-foot Bloomfield Township home was listed for $4.5 million and quickly went under agreement. He and his family have since moved to a more private area.

Campbell said last week that Lions fans have been “unbelievable” to him and that the move has not changed his opinion of the fan base at all.