Report sheds light on Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle

Russell Wilson has once again been the subject of trade rumors amid a disappointing season in Seattle, and signs continue to point to the Seahawks moving on from their franchise quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is a “leaguewide feeling” that Wilson and Pete Carroll will not be together next season. Many people believe Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions will be the duo’s last home game together in Seattle.

Wilson came close to requesting a trade last offseason. It was clear he was unhappy with the direction of the franchise. He may have smoothed things over with Seattle’s front office, but the Seahawks then put together by far their worst season since they drafted Wilson in 2012. Sources told Schefter that the trade speculation will likely return full-force when the 2021 season ends.

Wilson, 33, made an interesting unsolicited comment about his future in Seattle when speaking with the media this week.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is open to the idea of rebuilding by acquiring multiple draft picks in a potential Wilson trade, according to Schefter. It is unclear if Carroll, who is 70, would want to stick around for a rebuild. The coach seemed to hint this week that he does not want any big changes in the coming months.

Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract. A recent report claimed he would “strongly consider” waiving it for at least three teams. Wilson downplayed the talk and said he wants to remain with the Seahawks. It won’t be long before we know if that is truly the case.

