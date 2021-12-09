Russell Wilson addresses latest round of trade rumors

Russell Wilson is playing out what has been the Seattle Seahawks’ most unsuccessful season since they drafted him, and there has been a lot of speculation that he could seek a trade when it ends. The star quarterback addressed some of that on Thursday.

Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract. A report this week claimed he would “strongly consider” waiving it for at least three teams, and Wilson was asked if there is any truth to it. His response probably won’t surprise you, as he called it a “non-story.” He also said he wants to play in Seattle through his current contract and beyond.

Russell Wilson says bogus report he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause to 3 teams is indeed not true. “It’s a non-story.” pic.twitter.com/44vZJ51Qvh — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 9, 2021

Wilson, 33, is signed through the 2023 season. He was at the center of trade rumors last offseason, and he was partially responsible for that. While he did not explicitly request a trade, Wilson was openly unhappy with the direction of the Seahawks. His agent also went public with a list of teams for which Wilson would be willing to play.

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, but they are just 4-8 on the season. They have never finished worse than 9-7 since drafting Wilson in 2012

One NFL insider said recently that he would not be surprised if the 2021 season is Wilson’s last in Seattle. Another longtime reporter blasted the storyline.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports