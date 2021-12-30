Russell Wilson offers interesting quote about Seahawks future

As trade speculation continues around Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, he seems to be going out of his way to try to quiet it down.

That happened again on Thursday, when Wilson made an interesting unsolicited comment during his media availability. Wilson said he hoped Sunday’s game against Detroit would not be his final home game in Seattle.

Unsolicited, Russell Wilson says as Seahawks sit at 5-10 entering home finale Sunday vs Detroit: “I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle). But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.” pic.twitter.com/QGPNNN1m1j — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 30, 2021

The Seahawks are playing their home finale on Sunday, so Wilson is apparently feeling sentimental about it. Combine that with the trade talk and it’s understandable that he would be bringing this up himself. The trade speculation has been increasingly widespread, and that has been the case since last offseason.

At 5-10, this is the worst season Wilson has endured with the Seahawks. Seattle does not sound inclined to dump the quarterback, so this may ultimately come down to Wilson’s preferences. Based on this, he sounds happy to stay, but many rumors suggest otherwise.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports