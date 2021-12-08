Report: Russell Wilson would ‘strongly consider’ trade to 3 teams

Russell Wilson will likely be the subject of trade rumors once again when the season ends, and the star quarterback reportedly remains open to moving on from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson has a full no-trade clause, which means he would have to approve any potential trade even if the Seahawks agreed to a deal. One team that has been viewed as a logical suitor is the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause for the Saints and at least two other teams.

Wilson stopped just barely short of requesting a trade last offseason. He was unhappy with the direction of the Seahawks, and his agent went public with a list of teams for which Wilson would be willing to play. The Saints were also on that list, but so were three other teams that Schultz did not mention. Though, not all of those teams need a quarterback.

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, but they are just 4-8 on the season. They have never finished worse than 9-7 since drafting Wilson in 2012. If Wilson was unhappy with the state of the team four months ago, it would stand to reason that he is still dissatisfied now.

One NFL insider recently predicted that the 2021 season will be Wilson’s last in Seattle.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports