Report: Tom Brady could get enormous broadcasting offers

Tom Brady only announced his retirement on Tuesday, but some around the NFL are already circling to see if he’s interested in a broadcasting career.

FOX Sports, ESPN, and Amazon are all interested in Brady if he wants to pursue a broadcasting career, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. FOX has reportedly already reached out to Brady’s representatives to gauge his interest.

McCarthy reports that networks would offer eye-watering sums to try to lure Brady into a broadcasting role. Most sources McCarthy spoke to indicated that any Brady contract would beat the record $18 million per year salary Tony Romo earns at CBS. One even speculated that bidding for Brady could rise to as much as $25 million annually.

What we do not know is whether Brady would even want to do broadcasting work. He made clear before his retirement announcement that family was central to his future plans. While broadcasting would not be as time-intensive as playing was, it would still require him to travel weekly for five to six months a year. Thanks to his various endorsement deals, he hardly needs the money, either.

Regardless, expect to hear more about Brady potentially going into broadcasting. That is especially true as uncertainty surrounds one big-name commentator heading into the offseason.

Photo: Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports