Troy Aikman makes significant admission about broadcasting future

Troy Aikman has been calling NFL games for FOX for over two decades, but even he admits that chapter could be coming to an end this weekend.

Aikman and regular partner Joe Buck will call Sunday’s NFC Championship for FOX, but his contract expires after that. That factor has sparked widespread speculation that Aikman could move to Amazon as part of their coverage of “Thursday Night Football.” There is enough uncertainty that Aikman admitted Sunday could be the last game he calls for FOX.

“It could be, yeah. I don’t anticipate that but it could be,” Aikman told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Aikman said he is already having discussions with FOX about his future, which could involve remaining with the network, moving to Thursday nights, or even doing both.

“Those conversations are happening now,” Aikman said. “And I’m really being as honest as I can be about it. I really don’t know what it’s gonna look like when it’s all said and done and it does get settled. As to whether I’ll be working for Fox and Amazon, whether I’ll just be working for Fox or whether I’ll just be working for Amazon. I really don’t know what might happen.”

Aikman is one of the more recognizable voices in the sport after 20 years on FOX’s lead broadcast crew. With Tony Romo resetting the market for analyst salaries, Aikman can ask for a lot of money from any potential suitor. That is likely the biggest factor contributing to uncertainty over his future.

Further fueling speculation about an Aikman exit is the rumor that FOX is reportedly already considering a big-name replacement for Aikman if he does leave.

Photo: Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports