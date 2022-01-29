Report: Tom Brady privately disputed retirement report to Bucs

Tom Brady may be retiring, but he is not yet confirming that directly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has reached out to Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say that no firm decision has been made about the quarterback’s future, according to Michael Silver of Bally Sports. Brady disputed widespread reports of his retirement, though he certainly did not indicate he was coming back for 2022.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

The Buccaneers were reportedly caught off-guard when initial reports about Brady’s retirement surfaced. This report is consistent with that, and indicates that Brady perhaps was not ready to make any decision public yet.

One plausible explanation is that Brady wants to handle his retirement announcement on his own terms, but his likely decision leaked earlier than he wanted it to. There is precedent for that sort of thing, but everyone involved would be in an awkward spot if this is what happened here.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports