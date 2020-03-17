Report: Tom Brady still has not made decision, has offers from Chargers and Bucs

Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots next season, but the 42-year-old quarterback still does not know where he will be playing.

Shortly after Brady issued his shocking statement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brady has not chosen a new team yet and is still weighing his options.

Despite today’s proclamation that he would not be returning to New England, Tom Brady has not made a decision on where he will play next season and he will be exploring his options, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers have both made Brady offers that are believed to be in the range of $30 million or more per year.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Brady has always prioritized winning over salary, which is why he took less to remain in New England throughout his entire career. He was unwilling to do that this time, but that doesn’t mean he will simply sign with the highest bidder. There has to be more appeal for him in Los Angeles than there would be in Tampa, especially with his family living in California and the recent launch of his media production company.

It’s possible a “mystery team” or two could enter the mix now that the Patriots are officially out, though one early favorite to sign Brady appears to no longer be interested.

The fact that Brady committed to not re-signing with the Patriots before knowing where he was going is telling. That likely means Bill Belichick was not intent on bringing Brady back, and it must have been evident in whatever contract discussions the two sides had. If Belichick truly wanted Brady back, you have to think something would have been worked out.