Report: Browns have interest in former No. 2 overall pick QB

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a veteran quarterback, and one player who is reportedly on their radar is Carson Wentz.

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Most people expect them to remain at that spot and take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but they will likely look to sign a veteran either way.

In an ESPN column that was published on Sunday, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler named Carson Wentz as an option for the Browns.

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Few QB dominoes:



-Steelers leaning Fields

-Giants spent a month on Stafford, got close. Now, gauging all options

-Not everyone in league convinced Falcons cut Cousins

-Carson Wentz on Browns radar

-Daniel Jones apears in mix for Vikings https://t.co/25ATmE8lFv — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 2, 2025

It is unlikely that the Browns would view Wentz as a starter. The former No. 2 overall pick has mostly been a backup over the past three seasons. Wentz looked like a future star when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but it has been all downhill since.

Wentz spent last season backing up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 32-year-old will mostly draw interest as a backup in the upcoming free-agent cycle, though there is a chance the Browns could become desperate.

Deshaun Watson’s days as a starter in Cleveland appear to be numbered in the wake of his major injury setback.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing season in which the Jameis Winston experience was their biggest storyline. If they want to turn things around quickly, they should probably have much higher aspirations than signing a quarterback like Wentz.