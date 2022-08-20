Reporter names 1 Colts player primed for a breakout

Don’t look now, but wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been flashing for the Indianapolis Colts this summer.

Pittman, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had an up-and-down rookie year before posting 1,082 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. And now with Matt Ryan as his quarterback, Pittman appears poised to take the next step in his development.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic notes that Pittman looks primed to break out in 2022 and become an even more dominant receiver than the one we saw last season.

“With Ryan under center, the Colts’ offense will evolve to more parts of the field, which will help Pittman become more of a dynamic weapon,” writes Keefer.

The 24-year-old Pittman has manhandled the Detroit Lions in joint practices this week, hauling in eight receptions (and drawing a PI) over the span of two days against their first-team defense. And that’s still just a drop in the bucket compared to his 34 receptions over 13 training camp practices.

Because of his strong showing this summer, Pittman has all but locked up the team’s WR1 spot. And if his chemistry with Ryan continues to grow, he’ll not only become a valuable fantasy option but one of the more dangerous deep threats in football.