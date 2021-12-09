Reporter blasts ‘overrated’ Russell Wilson trade stories

Speculation has long indicated that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may try to find a new team if the organization’s struggles continue. One veteran NFL reporter is going against the grain on that chatter.

Longtime reporter John Clayton appeared on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh and went off on the Wilson trade rumors. Clayton, who is based in Seattle, definitely said that Wilson will remain with the Seahawks in 2022, and called the trade chatter “overrated.”

.@JohnClaytonNFL on @937theFan says that Russell Wilson will play for the Seahawks in 2022: "This has been the most overrated story in my 50 years of covering the National Football League." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 8, 2021

Clayton’s take puts him at odds with at least one other NFL insider. The remarks also come on the same day that new reports surfaced about teams Wilson might have interest in joining.

There is no guarantee that Wilson will leave Seattle next year. A lot of those stories are based on conjecture and insider reports that may or may not be fully accurate. That said, we do know that Wilson’s agent was willing to publicly name teams the quarterback might want to play for when the subject came up last offseason. That sort of talk does not happen if the player is perfectly happy. Time will tell, but Clayton sounds pretty adamant about this.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports