Stefon Diggs weighs in on his offseason drama with Bills

Stefon Diggs was involved in some offseason drama with the Buffalo Bills, but the wide receiver is trying to put it to rest now.

Diggs spoke to the media on Wednesday and downplayed his issues during mandatory minicamp as “family matters.” Diggs added that the two sides had some discussions, and things have been smoothed over now.

Stefon Diggs talking about the situation regarding minicamp for the first time, said that he chalks it up to “family matters” and that conversations were held that he prefers to keep in-house and that it’s now “water under the bridge.” pic.twitter.com/yM1zGDm9Ng — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 26, 2023

“Everybody has family issues. Everybody has family problems in-house,” Diggs said. “I like to keep things in-house. … Everybody has family matters. We had a conversation. All is well, water under the bridge, and now we’re back at work.”

Diggs did add that he is frustrated at how the Bills have fallen short in the playoffs in recent seasons. There had also been reports suggesting that Diggs has some issues with his role in the Buffalo offense, but others have suggested that whatever happened was blown out of proportion.

Whatever happened, Diggs has apparently moved on. The Bills will need him to, since he tallied 1,429 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for them last season.